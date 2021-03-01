Arqma (ARQ) Price Down 24.4% This Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $65,425.59 and approximately $356.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,629.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.71 or 0.03135345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.20 or 0.00352056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.35 or 0.01006289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.77 or 0.00453978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.44 or 0.00377210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.00245136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00022142 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,449,711 coins and its circulating supply is 8,405,168 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

