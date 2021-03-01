Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.45 and last traded at $83.78. 567,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 817,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.66.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,976,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,433,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.