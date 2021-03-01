Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 24,792 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,974,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Facebook worth $812,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.96 on Monday, hitting $261.58. The stock had a trading volume of 752,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760,207. The company has a market cap of $744.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.82 and its 200 day moving average is $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,336,715 shares of company stock worth $360,066,132. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

