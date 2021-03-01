Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 370,619 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 370,619 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of Netflix worth $738,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $11.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $550.45. 112,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $538.17 and its 200 day moving average is $512.22. The company has a market capitalization of $243.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

