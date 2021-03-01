Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $713.68 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,964 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.45% of Danaher worth $713,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded up $5.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.05. 36,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,311. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

