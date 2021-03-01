Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,957 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of Accenture worth $466,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $72,618,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 67.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 210,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.26. 32,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.83 and its 200-day moving average is $242.73. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

