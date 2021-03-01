Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,967,810 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,077,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,967,810 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.56% of Lowe’s Companies worth $654,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.43 on Monday, reaching $163.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,609. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

