Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 6.8%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.97. Approximately 746,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,414,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

Get Asana alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. Asana’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,833,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.