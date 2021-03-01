ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASMIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASMIY stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.75. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 541. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.76.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.