Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 74.9% in February

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the January 28th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

ARZGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.