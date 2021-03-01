ASTA Price Down 5.8% This Week (ASTA)

ASTA (CURRENCY:ASTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, ASTA has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One ASTA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. ASTA has a total market capitalization of $22.42 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.55 or 0.00506028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00071432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00076985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.21 or 0.00447132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00187458 BTC.

ASTA Token Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,434,801 tokens. The official website for ASTA is www.astaplatform.com

