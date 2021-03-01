Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. 1,764,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,368,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athersys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $429.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

