Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.84

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.84 and last traded at $70.15, with a volume of 4626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after buying an additional 239,713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 150,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

