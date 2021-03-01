Atlas (ATCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.43 on Monday. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATCO. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Atlas in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

