Atlas (ATCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.43 on Monday. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.
Atlas Company Profile
Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.
See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
