Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $342.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Leonard Kyle Lemoine purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,923.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Walter George Powell purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $52,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,563.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 163,500 shares of company stock worth $978,145. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

