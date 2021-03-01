Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $342.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $11.10.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.