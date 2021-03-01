Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of Atlassian worth $186,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Atlassian by 24.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $237.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.79. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.33, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

