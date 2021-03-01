Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.85 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $7.23 or 0.00014527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.17 or 0.00781904 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00038532 BTC.

