ATN Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, ATN has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a market capitalization of $953,733.02 and $16,724.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ATN Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

