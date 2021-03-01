Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE:ATC opened at $20.29 on Monday. Atotech has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $20.83.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

