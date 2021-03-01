AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.46

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $67.36, with a volume of 9880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,004,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

