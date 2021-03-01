ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.11

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.11 and traded as high as C$28.67. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 167,857 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATA. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total transaction of C$563,841.60.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.