AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $33.72. 128,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 169,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a market cap of $346.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

