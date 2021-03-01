Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $48.77 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

