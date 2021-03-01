Augur Achieves Market Cap of $320.05 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $29.10 or 0.00059151 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $320.05 million and $169.25 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.27 or 0.00787325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00029306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00045336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040390 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

