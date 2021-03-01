Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90.
Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
