Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90.

Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE:AUP opened at C$17.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.03. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$14.38 and a one year high of C$26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

