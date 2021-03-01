Auroracoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Auroracoin has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

