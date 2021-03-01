Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Austal’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The business’s fifty day moving average is A$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.41.
Austal Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.