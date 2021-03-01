Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th. This is an increase from Australian Finance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,639.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.39.

About Australian Finance Group

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, AFG Wholesale Mortgage Broking and AFG Home Loans. It offers residential mortgages; home loans; business loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment and vehicle, inventory, working capital, and start-up finance, as well as franchisee loans and invoice finance/accounts receivable; and insurance products.

