Australian Leaders Fund Limited (ASX:ALF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Australian Leaders Fund Limited (ASX:ALF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Australian Leaders Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.84.
Australian Leaders Fund Company Profile
