Australian Leaders Fund Limited (ASX:ALF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Australian Leaders Fund Limited (ASX:ALF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Australian Leaders Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.84.

Australian Leaders Fund Company Profile

Australian Leaders Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited. It invests into the public equity markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

