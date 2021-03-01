Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.94.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $90.00 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 283,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 162,341 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

