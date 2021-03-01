Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 6.5%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) shares were up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 691,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 912,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $358.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.