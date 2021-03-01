Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 138,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.80. 29,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

