Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $174.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.37. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $179.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

