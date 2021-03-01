Autonio (NIOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.15 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Autonio has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $530,619.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.19 or 0.00506229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00071362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00076761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00078359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.80 or 0.00450147 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

