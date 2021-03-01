Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,274,100 shares, an increase of 401.7% from the January 28th total of 453,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,361. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $185.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a negative net margin of 332.96%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.