Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.88. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $517.46 million, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,013 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 111,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 53,936 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.