Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,732,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272,443 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.07% of Avantor worth $499,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

AVTR stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,674 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.