Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Trading 10.9% Higher

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.90 and last traded at $68.00. 321,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 242,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.33.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $378.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $946,970.64. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

