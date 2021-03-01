Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.83. 433,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 577,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $920.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

