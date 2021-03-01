Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading 5% Higher

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.68. 3,097,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 28,884,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $142.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

