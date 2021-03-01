Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris Sells 9,410 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,337,000 after buying an additional 327,326 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Avista by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,779,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avista by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avista by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after purchasing an additional 260,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

