AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

AXAHY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 202,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,821. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

