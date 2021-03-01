Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.43 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $68.42 million and $13.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00003252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.41 or 0.00763262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00041491 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,432,729 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.