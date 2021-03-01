Axie Infinity Shards Market Capitalization Tops $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00790167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044725 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

