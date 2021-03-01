AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells $130,900.00 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jesse Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. 5,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. AXT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $559.62 million, a PE ratio of -450.18 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial increased their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

