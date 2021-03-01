AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Up 6.6%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.78. 274,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 536,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $569.11 million, a P/E ratio of -459.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,900,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $999,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AXT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AXT by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

