B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Verso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Verso alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

VRS opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $421.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. Verso has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Verso by 465.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.