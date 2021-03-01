B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Wireless in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $615.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,472,000 after acquiring an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,631 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 282,622 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 258,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

