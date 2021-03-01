B. Riley Comments on Intrusion Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intrusion in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $24.38 on Monday. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.07 million, a PE ratio of -143.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

