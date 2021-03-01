B. Riley Comments on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $334.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.